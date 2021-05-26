Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga, CA

Saratoga Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
The Saratoga Post
The Saratoga Post
 17 days ago

SARATOGA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aBshv7U00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

The Saratoga Post

The Saratoga Post

Saratoga, CA
185
Followers
221
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(SARATOGA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Saratoga. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Saratoga

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Saratoga: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Get weather-ready — Saratoga’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Saratoga: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Saratoga. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.