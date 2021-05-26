Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Mateo, CA

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 17 days ago

(SAN MATEO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Mateo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Mateo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aBshsTJ00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Peninsula Digest

Peninsula Digest

San Mateo, CA
452
Followers
603
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Mateo, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws#Snacks#Picnic#Experimentation#Covid 19 Restrictions#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Health Authorities#Country#Advice#Sun Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Mateo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Coming soon: San Mateo events

1. How to Prepare for Climate Change; 2. Girls Water Polo; 3. Silicon Valley Secrets: Hear from Engineering Heroes at Square, Xendit and Change Healthcare; 4. Music on Mack Family Way featuring Flame Monroe; 5. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!;
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Get weather-ready — San Mateo’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Mateo: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Mateo: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
San Mateo, CASilicon Valley

Lumber prices soar, threatening Bay Area home projects

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Bay Area construction big and small mostly ground to a halt. But the construction industry, deemed essential, quickly ramped back up as home-bound families discovered new projects to freshen up their houses and yards. Now, surging demand and a pandemic-choked supply have driven lumber...
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
San Francisco, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Watershed access expands in San Mateo County

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission has approved a 6-mile public trail extension project in the Peninsula Watershed area that will improve public hiking options and trail access, adding to the existing Fifield-Cahill Ridge Trail. Called the Southern Skyline Boulevard Ridge Trail Extension Project, the project will create a 6-mile...