Connected by music

Cover picture for the articleRecently a friend asked me, “What inspires you?” Without hesitation I answered, “Music.” I’ve always loved music, but this question got my thinking deeper about why it’s so important to me. Not only this, but how it has played a major role in both my peers’ and my own life.

www.connectsavannah.com
Musicmusicconnection.com

New: Music Connection x "Joy Sounds" Livestream and Podcast

Music Connection has teamed up with Joy Sounds to present a weekly podcast and livestream featuring the brightest independent musicians. Hosted by Chris Sampson, Joy Sounds: Music You Need to Know has in-depth interviews and in-studio performances from artists with a new sound and a compelling story. Listen to all...
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Q Connected Featuring Old Faces Coming Back With New Music Sunday

Every Sunday night 10pm to Midnight, 95.5 KLAQ brings you Q Connected; two hours of the latest national releases & shining the spotlight on local artists. This week we're featuring a brand new band called Monarch; a band formed by ex-members of Red Sun Rising (Ryan Williams) & Wilson (James Lascu & Matt Puhy) all teaming up with new lead singer Sebastian Duke. They released the video for their debut single "The Fray" back in May & you can check it out down below. We also will feature Canadian rockers The Glorious Sons & their first new song for 2021 "Daylight", new rock from Florida's Nonpoint who are working on a brand new self-produced EP, the latest single from Puddle of Mudd, who ARE coming to El Paso later this year in September & much more.
Mckinleyville, CANorth Coast Journal

Music, Music, Everywhere!

This week, COVID-19 restrictions are lifting and so are our spirits. As if meeting the moment, the hills, gardens, bars and parks are alive with the sound of music. Every third Sunday of the month through summer, catch live Music in the Garden in the beautiful setting of Humboldt Botanical Garden. This Sunday, June 20, the featured band is California Poppies performing 1960s pop covers from 1 to 3 p.m. For ticket info, visit www.hbgf.org.
Musictheboxhouston.com

Migos Connect For ‘Culture III’ [NEW MUSIC]

Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff are back with the third installment of their successful Culture series. The third iteration boasts 19 songs and several familiar faces who join the trio on the LP. The big guns come out in the features department, with superstars Drake, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, and Future...
Societyarcamax.com

Sharing as an Access to Happiness and Connection

Dear Annie: Lately, I find myself thinking a lot about old roommates, friends and co-workers. I'm talking about people from over 30 years ago, whom I haven't spoken to in decades. I think I would like to tell them how they have impacted my life in positive ways. Should I reach out to them or would that just be self-serving and weird? I mean, if I were to reach out, I'm not sure what the follow-up would be: "Nice catching up with you, goodbye forever"?
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Great Bend Post

UNRUH: Fathers and kids connecting

Do you think Dads across Kansas got more neckties, shirts, or socks for Father’s Day? If we stood on the street corner and asked each Dad what they would most appreciate from their family, I believe that most would just love some time with their children. There have been many...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

That Grape Juice’s Top 5: Underrated Ciara Music Videos

For as many seismic moments as Ciara has delivered over the course of her illustrious career, there have been a number that have flown under the radar. We’re not here to wallow in the minutia of “why.” Instead, we’re celebrating the rare gems that continue to shine – even if they didn’t garner the appreciation they deserved at the point of release.
Seattle, WAinsideradio.com

The Secret to KEXP Seattle's Success? ‘Music, Connection and Community.’

A top-three rated, triple-A formatted, noncommercial station in a top 15 Nielsen PPM market, with an average quarter hour share this close to a 6.0, is a rare sighting indeed. That was the story of Seattle's KEXP in April 2021. The station's still-impressive fourth-ranked 4.7 share in May doesn't detract from its unique place in the market, especially with a weekly cume that increased over the course of the pandemic – also unusual for triple-A.
Corvallis, ORLebanon-Express

Video: Mid-Valley Legendary: 'Johnny Q' by the Crazy 8s

Put the needle on the record with reporter Kyle Odegard, who reminisces about this song by the Crazy 8s. The Crazy 8s formed in Corvallis and mixed elements of rock, ska and more. Though they never made it to the big time, the 8s were the undisputed kings of Oregon’s music scene for a few years in the mid- to late-1980s. And this song is perhaps their greatest legacy.
Theater & DancePosted by
Wide Open Country

Newlyweds Nail ‘Dirty Dancing’ Routine During Their First Dance

Talk about having the time of your life at your wedding. It's no secret that newlyweds always get excited for their first dance to commemorate their marriage. Most couples aim to do something very unique and meaningful on their wedding day hoping guests will never forget their dance. So, what better choice than giving them the performance of their life by reenacting one of the best dance scenes that have ever existed. Ada and Mateusz decided to surprise their guests with their amazing dance skills, by choosing the iconic dance finale from the film Dirty Dancing. Let me tell you, it is an outstanding performance. Are these two professional dancers?
Town Of Pittsford, NY13 WHAM

A 'Healing Connection' created in Pittsford

Great ideas have to start somewhere. For Mary Tantillo, one started with a house fire. When Mary’s house burned down two years ago, she turned to some old friends at Morrell Builders for the reconstruction. They also had a rental for her to live in in the meantime: a house...
Recipeshotnewhiphop.com

MoneyBagg Yo Accepts NLE Choppa's Challenge

Memphis rapper MoneyBagg Yo really loves his codeine. The "Wockesha" artist has an entire hit song about his love for lean, disguising his lyrics cleverly and singing about a purple-haired lady who keeps him feeling nice at all times of the day. So when NLE Choppa came forward and challenged the rapper to quit drinking lean by matching every bottle he drinks with a pint of chlorophyll, many believed that MoneyBagg Yo would laugh in Choppa's face. However, his response was quite the contrary.
Musicnation.cymru

Review: O Feirion…i Dreforys is a loose, zig-zagging musical travelogue connecting Dolgellau with Morriston

If a pint of Guinness had a voice it might well sound like Huw Dylan Owen on this new album – velvety, dark and very sustaining. The album is a loose, zig-zagging musical travelogue connecting his native Dolgellau, in the shadow of the lofty heights of Cadair Idris in Meirionydd, with his home nowadays in Morriston on the northern edge of Swansea. Meanderingly he taking in various places en route, such as Usk, Cardiff and Pontypridd. As a brief poetic promissory note on the album sleeve says “Ar hyd heol hudolus _ am ennyd/Dymunaf eich tywys,’ which in loose translation suggests ‘Along a magical road, for a moment/I desire to lead you.’ As he then does.
Westerville, OHColumbus Dispatch

'Music connects people': Dispatch Scholar Athlete Charles Jaeger, Big Walnut

Honorable mention male Scholar-Athlete: Charles Jaeger. Sports played: Swimming (4 years), tennis (3) Academic highlights: AP Scholar; Honda-OSU STEM Award winner; National Honor Society member; scored 34 on ACT. Athletic highlights: Second-team all-league in swimming; third-team all-league in tennis. College choice: Cincinnati (anticipated major: chemical engineering) Photo location: I chose...
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.