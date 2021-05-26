SHOULD YOU INVEST IN MUTUAL FUNDS OR PRE-PAY YOUR HOME LOAN?

It’s not easy to decide when there are several routes available. When one buys a home through a home loan, they must consider their financial position and accordingly decide how they plan on paying off the EMI (Equated Monthly Instalments). The quandary now comes when an investor has surplus cash and are unable to decide whether they should prepay their home loan or rather invest in mutual funds. This article aims to solve this dilemma for you by helping you make the right investment decision.