After having its season taken away from them last year, Trenton has been on a mission to get back to the softball Class 1A final four and defend its state title. The top-ranked Tigers (18-1), who won the 2019 with a 7-3 decision over Sneads, were not given the opportunity to win back-to-back titles in 2020 despite a 10-0 start, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus the goal of getting back to the state semifinals and repeating became the target again.