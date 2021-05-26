Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama 2021 Legislative Report: Week 13

By Beth Lyons
alreporter.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alabama Legislature met for the final day of the annual Regular Session on Monday, May 17 and at midnight adjourned the 2021 Regular Session Sine Die. The next Regular Session of the Legislature will convene on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. However, it is anticipated that Governor Ivey will call several Special Sessions in the late summer or fall to address reapportionment, prison construction, appropriation of funds from the American Rescue Plan, and possibly gaming.

www.alreporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whatley, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Melson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Senate#State Law#Federal Elections#Tax Law#The Alabama Legislature#The American Rescue Plan#Session#Pocket Veto#House#Senate#Bills#The General Fund Budget#Conference Committee#Houses#Sb267#Sb374#Hb227#Hb235#Hb237#Walker Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Taxation
Related
Alabama Statecannabisdispensarymag.com

UPDATE: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Medical Cannabis Bill

At first, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not commit to signing a medical cannabis bill when the state legislature passed the legislation by a roughly two-to-one ratio in both chambers May 6. In a statement from Ivey’s office that night, Press Secretary Gina Maiola said the governor looked forward to...
Alabama StateDaily Mountain Eagle Online

Alabama governor signs medical marijuana legislation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed medical marijuana legislation Monday as Republican opposition to the issue faded after decades of debate. The program will allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase medical marijuana with the recommendation of a doctor. The approval came eight years after a medical marijuana bill in 2013 won that year's so-called "Shroud Award" for the "deadest" bill of the year in the House of Representatives.
Alabama StateGadsden Times

Gov. Kay Ivey signs Alabama medical marijuana law

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed legislation creating a state medical marijuana program, completing a nearly three-year fight to create one in the state. The governor signed the bill Monday afternoon, 11 days after the Legislature passed the law. "On the state level, we have had a study group that...
Alabama StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Alabama nears approval of ban on so-called vaccine passports

Alabama lawmakers on Monday inched forward to banning so-called vaccine passports that would prohibit proof of a coronavirus vaccination to enter a business, school or event. The legislation would “prohibit the issuance of vaccine passports” by state agencies and prevent people from being denied entry to businesses, universities, schools and state agencies if they have not been vaccinated for COVID-19.
Alabama StateDaily Mountain Eagle Online

Judge dismisses suit seeking to block Alabama prison leases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's plan to lease prisons that would be owned by private companies and operated by the state. Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin granted the state's motion to dismiss the lawsuit after rejecting...
Alabama StateWSFA

State audit critical of indicted Alabama prosecutor

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A state audit says a former Alabama prosecutor set for trial on ethics charges next month repeatedly failed to handle office finances properly. The report released Friday says suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes should have to repay an unspecified amount of money. The 46-year-old...
Alabama Statewvua23.com

COVID in schools: The numbers are down, but it’s not over

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education developed a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases for all of Alabama’s school systems. The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard provides a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 school setting. While...
Alabama StateGadsden Times

Alabama has just authorized medical marijuana. Here's what to know.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed SB46, creating a medical marijuana program in Alabama and allowing the use of medical cannabis for roughly 15 illnesses or diseases, provided certain conditions are met. Here's what you need to know. What's new under this bill?. The Alabama Legislature in 2014 passed legislation...
Alabama StateWAFF

Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over one year ago, David Marconnet launched Bama Tracker, a tool used to help track all kinds of COVID-19 data. Now, with case numbers dropping and over one million Alabamians fully vaccinated, it’s coming to an end. Marconnet, the website developer, announced he will stop maintenance...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Don Young of Hoover

“Everyone is entitled to a struggle. By that, I mean you’ve got to persevere. I’m a CPA. You have to take an examination to be a CPA. I took the exam the first time and I failed. That made me more determined to keep on doing what I was doing. I took it again and I passed half of it. If you don’t pass it on three times, you’re out. I took it for the third time and I passed. That’s what I mean when I say everyone is entitled to a struggle. That’s my way of life. In fact, that’s the way I sign my email. I put my name with the words entitled and struggle in capital letters because, to me, that’s what life is all about. Things happen in life that you wish didn’t happen. Bad stuff. Just keep on keeping on, that’s what works.” – Don Young of Hoover.
Alabama StateWHNT-TV

Study: Alabama one of the worst places for working moms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a recent survey compiled by Wallethub, Alabama ranked as one of the worst places in the country for working mothers. In order to determine the best and worst states for working moms, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 17 relevant metrics weighted accordingly, which included categories such as day-care quality, gender pay gaps and parental leave policies, among others.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]