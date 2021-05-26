Alabama 2021 Legislative Report: Week 13
The Alabama Legislature met for the final day of the annual Regular Session on Monday, May 17 and at midnight adjourned the 2021 Regular Session Sine Die. The next Regular Session of the Legislature will convene on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. However, it is anticipated that Governor Ivey will call several Special Sessions in the late summer or fall to address reapportionment, prison construction, appropriation of funds from the American Rescue Plan, and possibly gaming.www.alreporter.com