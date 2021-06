USA Today is battling the FBI’s effort to subpoena information on readers. According to reports, a senior FBI official from Maryland, is asking the news agency for information to determine who was accessing a specific story on the USA Today website about a deadly shooting that took place that day near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. That shooting left two FBI agents dead and three wounded. The agents were attempting to arrest an alleged child pornographer David Huber, 55, when the suspect opened fire on the agents.