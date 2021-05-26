Cancel
Guy Fieri, Food Network Deal Keeps Flavortown Open for 3 More Years

By Brittney Bender
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man of frosted tips and flaming shirts, Guy Fieri, recently discussed some deals made for his future as a host and chef on network television. For the longest time, Fieri had great success on Food Network, especially with his iconic series, Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives. After the challenges of the pandemic made it clear that restaurants would succumb to incredible struggles alongside the necessary lockdowns and quarantines, Fieri made it his mission to work on that frontier while remote work was occurring. Although he had an extensive collection with Discovery+, Fieri worked on a recent 3 year deal with Food Network worth over $80 million. The mayor of Flavortown isn't all about the cash that comes with the network apparently.

Guy Fieri
Jeff Bezos
