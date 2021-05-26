Guy Fieri, Food Network Deal Keeps Flavortown Open for 3 More Years

Who doesn't love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives? When you need something to watch on TV, that show is a safe bet. But what's the beef with Utica?. Let's lay it all on out there. The wildly popular show on the Food Network, Diner's Drive-In's, and Dives has never visited Utica. Or at least, I can't find any evidence they have been here. For that matter too, they never have visited Rome either. That is an absolute crying shame. There are so many restaurants that really deserve the rub that Triple D and Guy Fieri give to restaurants all across the United States.