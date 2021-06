Watching the leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, fighting back tears during his TV interview with Piers Morgan last night, I asked myself: is he doing a Naomi Osaka?. Naomi Osaka, like Starmer, has also recently flaunted her vulnerability to the global media. Osaka, one of the best tennis players in the world, refused to take questions from the media at the French Open on the grounds that news conferences have a negative impact on the mental health of tennis players. She has since dropped out of the tournament.