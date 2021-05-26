Cancel
IGN Expo promises new game reveals and announcements on June 11

By Andrew Rockett
Nintendo Enthusiast
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the 2021 Summer of Gaming, the IGN Expo is returning this year on June 11 at 4 PM ET. The event promises new game reveals, announcements, gameplay, and more. While little is currently known about the event, there is at least one welcome change already: the entirety of the IGN Expo will occur within a single day. That’s nice to see after last year’s scattered five-day presentation spread its announcements much too far apart to keep any enjoyable pace to the show. Hopefully, condensing the show into a one-day event will alleviate that problem and give viewers much more bang for their buck.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
Person
Geoff Keighley
#Ign#E3#Live Events#Ign Expo#Summer Of Gaming
