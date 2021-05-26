IGN Expo promises new game reveals and announcements on June 11
As part of the 2021 Summer of Gaming, the IGN Expo is returning this year on June 11 at 4 PM ET. The event promises new game reveals, announcements, gameplay, and more. While little is currently known about the event, there is at least one welcome change already: the entirety of the IGN Expo will occur within a single day. That’s nice to see after last year’s scattered five-day presentation spread its announcements much too far apart to keep any enjoyable pace to the show. Hopefully, condensing the show into a one-day event will alleviate that problem and give viewers much more bang for their buck.www.nintendoenthusiast.com