WFP triples its support to Lebanese families as country faces unprecedented crisis
WFP will support an additional 195,000 people, aiming to reach a total of 300,000 people per month through the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) of the Ministry of Social Affairs which is developing the national social protection framework and strategy. To address inflation and increased food prices in Lebanon, WFP will provide each family with a cash top-up of 200,000 LBP that can be used in shops or at cash machines (ATMs).www.wfp.org