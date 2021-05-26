WFP triples its support to Lebanese families as country faces unprecedented crisis

Climate crisis: rich countries falling short on vow to help poorer ones. The Guardian covers new NGO research showing, it says, that “[r]ich countries are falling behind on their pledges to help the poor world tackle the climate crisis”. The paper adds that the “US and UK are [the] only G7 nations proposing to increase climate finance despite failure to meet $100bn-a-year aid pledge”. It says that G7 finance ministers are due to discuss climate change at a meeting tomorrow, ahead of the main leaders’ summit on 11-13 June. Separately, BBC News reports that a group of rebel Conservative MPs plan to force a vote on the UK government’s decision to cut its international aid budget from 0.7% of national income to 0.5%. The broadcaster says the MPs believe they have enough support to win a vote, with the backing of opposition parties, that would force the government to revert to the 0.7% level from next year. The piece quotes a government spokesperson saying: “In 2021, we will spend more than £10bn to improve global health, fight poverty and tackle climate change. While the seismic impact of the pandemic has forced us to take tough but necessary decisions, the government is committed to returning to spending 0.7% of GNI (Gross National Income) on aid when the fiscal situation allows.” The Times also has the story.