WFP triples its support to Lebanese families as country faces unprecedented crisis

 18 days ago

WFP will support an additional 195,000 people, aiming to reach a total of 300,000 people per month through the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) of the Ministry of Social Affairs which is developing the national social protection framework and strategy. To address inflation and increased food prices in Lebanon, WFP will provide each family with a cash top-up of 200,000 LBP that can be used in shops or at cash machines (ATMs).

Middle Eastkurv.com

Lebanese Leaders Exchange Barbs As Country Sinks Into Crisis

(AP) — Lebanon’s president and prime minister-designate have traded barbs, accusing one another of obstruction, negligence and insolence. Their rhetoric escalates a war or words that has for months obstructed the formation of a new government in a country hit by a devastating economic and financial crisis. The power struggle...
Environmentcarbonbrief.org

Climate crisis: rich countries falling short on vow to help poorer ones

Climate crisis: rich countries falling short on vow to help poorer ones. The Guardian covers new NGO research showing, it says, that “[r]ich countries are falling behind on their pledges to help the poor world tackle the climate crisis”. The paper adds that the “US and UK are [the] only G7 nations proposing to increase climate finance despite failure to meet $100bn-a-year aid pledge”. It says that G7 finance ministers are due to discuss climate change at a meeting tomorrow, ahead of the main leaders’ summit on 11-13 June. Separately, BBC News reports that a group of rebel Conservative MPs plan to force a vote on the UK government’s decision to cut its international aid budget from 0.7% of national income to 0.5%. The broadcaster says the MPs believe they have enough support to win a vote, with the backing of opposition parties, that would force the government to revert to the 0.7% level from next year. The piece quotes a government spokesperson saying: “In 2021, we will spend more than £10bn to improve global health, fight poverty and tackle climate change. While the seismic impact of the pandemic has forced us to take tough but necessary decisions, the government is committed to returning to spending 0.7% of GNI (Gross National Income) on aid when the fiscal situation allows.” The Times also has the story.
CharitiesUN News Centre

WFP feeds more than one million in Tigray, but needs support to reach more

More than one million people in two areas of the war-ravaged Tigray region in Ethiopia have received emergency food assistance since distributions began in March, the World Food Programme (WFP) reported on Tuesday. WFP has been supporting people in the Northwestern and Southern zones affected by the conflict between Ethiopian...
U.S. Politicssouthasiamonitor.org

US scrambles supplies to South Asian countries to help manage Covid crisis

The United States government has scrambled medical supplies to the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to help manage the exploding coronavirus cases in the region. The US Agency for International Aid (USAID) airlifted emergency assistance to these countries, the agency said in a statement. Three shipments of COVID-19 relief...
Militarykfgo.com

France to host mid-June meeting to gather support for Lebanese army

PARIS (Reuters) – France will convene a virtual meeting of countries on June 17 to drum up support for the Lebanese army as it seeks to weather an economic crisis that has put the military on the verge of collapse, France’s armed forces ministry said on Tuesday. Paris, which has...
New York City, NYBirmingham Star

UN General Assembly to Vote 5 Countries to Security Council

NEW YORK - The U.N. General Assembly will vote Friday to give rotating seats on the powerful 15-nation Security Council to five countries. Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates are all running unchallenged for two-year terms. But to succeed, each will still need to secure a two-thirds majority of the secret ballots cast. Albania is the only candidate that has never held a seat on the council.
PoliticsInternational Business Times

ICRC Chief Urges EU To Respect Refugee Law

The EU needs to respect refugee law as it copes with migration flows, many of which are triggered by wars, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Thursday. Peter Maurer underscored that point in an interview with AFP touching on many of the conflicts in...
Advocacyunmultimedia.org

WFP / TIGRAY

New data from the World Food Programme (WFP) has confirmed the magnitude of the hunger emergency gripping Tigray, where at least 4 million people face severe hunger and 350,000 of them are facing famine. WFP. Subject to the Terms of Usages of UNifeed, UNifeed materials are available free of charge...
WorldPosted by
AFP

US, EU demand action to end 'nightmare' in Ethiopia's Tigray

The US and EU issued an impassioned plea Thursday for greater international efforts to tackle an emerging famine in Ethiopia's Tigray and end the conflict wracking the region. "Famine may already be happening in certain areas, threatening the lives of hundreds of thousands. It's unconscionable," US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a roundtable event, decrying the failure of the UN Security Council to hold a public meeting to end the crisis. The Security Council will discuss the conflict on Tuesday, diplomats said, but the session will be held on an informal basis because of Ethiopian opposition to the council taking up the matter -- a view shared to varying degrees by several members including Russia, China, Vietnam, India and African countries. It will be the UN body's first session on the crisis since April 22. Since then, the ambassador of one council member said, speaking on condition of anonymity, "The situation has not improved, nor has humanitarian access."
Worldkfgo.com

Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, UAE elected to U.N. Security Council

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.N. General Assembly elected Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, and the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations Security Council on Friday for a two-year term starting on Jan. 1, 2022. All five countries ran unopposed for a spot on the 15-member body, which is charged...
Environmentlatinamericanews.net

World Bank grants Morocco 100-mln-USD loan to handle environmental issues

RABAT, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The World Bank approved a loan of 100-million-U.S. dollars to Morocco to strengthen its capacity of responding to environmental disasters, official news agency MAP reported on Saturday. The report quoted Jesko Hentschel, World Bank Maghreb Country Director, as saying that protecting Morocco against natural disasters...
ChinaWashington Post

Facing a demographic crisis, China to allow three children per family

China on Monday said it would allow couples to have three children, up from the existing limit of two, as it further loosened decades of population controls that have left the country in a demographic crisis. The policy, announced at a Politburo meeting chaired by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, was...
Law EnforcementMuscatine Journal

Police commissioner: Australia is a safer country because of this unprecedented operation

ANoM, an encrypted app used by criminals, was covertly monitored for nearly three years by the FBI and Australia's Federal Police (AFP) -- leading to hundreds of arrests and tens of millions of dollars in asset seizures, authorities revealed on June 8. Unknown to the app's users, the FBI had access to the app and its communications, which the organization then used to collect information on criminal operations.
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

India, EU have interest in ensuring security: Tirumurti

New York [US], June 10 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti on Thursday affirmed that India and the European Union (EU) have a common interest in ensuring security, prosperity and sustainable development in a multi-polar world and said that the bloc was a natural partner of the UN in addressing global peace.
Minoritieswola.org

Indigenous Communities in Colombia Face an Unresolved Protection Crisis

Prior to the National Strike that began in Colombia on April 28, 2021, we received the following reports of concern. Our next urgent action will include the human rights violations committed within the context of the protests. Indigenous Governor Murdered (Cauca) Amazon Frontlines, including WOLA, published a April 21 statement...