Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell (Peacock) - This new three-part documentary series is an investigation into British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, known for her association with financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as she awaits trial on multiple sex trafficking charges. The series includes dozens of exclusive interviews, rare and previously unseen tapes of the Maxwell family including exclusive footage of Ghislaine and her father Robert, interview footage of Ghislaine in the aftermath of her father’s death, and previously unpublished photos. All three parts of this documentary series will drop on the Peacock streaming service today.