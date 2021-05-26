Cancel
Cars

Tesla drops radar as Model 3 and Model Y get camera-only Autopilot

By Reuters
Autoblog
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERKELEY, Calif. — Tesla will drop a radar sensor in favor of a camera-focused Autopilot system for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in North America starting this month. The move came amid growing scrutiny by regulators and media about the safety of what Tesla dubs "Autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving (FSD)" features, following a series of crashes.

California State
Person
Elon Musk
