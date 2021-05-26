Cancel
Military

Iraq militia chief arrested over attacks on base hosting U.S. forces - security sources

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi security forces on Wednesday arrested senior militia commander Qasim Muslih under the country's anti-terrorism law, three security sources said. Muslih was arrested in Baghdad for involvement in several attacks including recent assaults on Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. and other international forces, two of the security sources with direct knowledge of the arrest told Reuters.

