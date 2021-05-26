Former Sen. John Warner dies at 94

The Watergate scandal, the bungled break-in of the 1972 Democratic campaign headquarters and cover-up that led to Richard Nixon’s abrupt resignation from the presidency in 1974, has generated at least 100 books to date. Everyone directly and even peripherally involved — the burglars, the handlers, the lawyers (some since disbarred), the reporters, the pundits, the politicians, the investigators, the historians, the administration officials high and low, the federal judge, “Hanging” John Sirica, who wrangled guilty pleas and evidence from the terrified perpetrators, even Nixon himself — has contributed at least one biography or autobiography or news analysis or big-picture chin-puller to a literary mountain so high that only a lifetime Watergate junkie could hope to ascend to the top.