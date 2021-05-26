Cancel
Congress & Courts

Former Sen. John Warner dies at 94

By Mike Brest
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Warner, who served as secretary of the Navy and spent five terms as a senator from Virginia, died on Tuesday. Warner, 94, died Tuesday night of heart failure, according to Politico, which cited an email sent overnight to those within the former senator’s orbit from his longtime chief of staff, Susan Magill.

Related
York County, VADaily Press

Letters for June 5: Sen. John Warner ‘will always be affectionately remembered’

Re “Warner ‘had the touch’” (Our Views, May 27): I had the pleasure of meeting and speaking with the late U.S. Sen. John W. Warner while he was in Virginia Beach at an event endorsing my cousin, Will Sessoms, for reelection. Knowing my Navy background, my cousin called me over to meet him. Surrounded by admirers and supporters, the senator made me feel like I was the only person in the room. We had a strong common bond in that we both had been enlisted and commissioned officers.
PoliticsWashington Post

John Warner was a true statesman

The May 27 front-page obituary for former senator and former Navy secretary John W. Warner (R-Va.), “5-term senator from Va. often went his own way,” was worthy of his value to his state and his country. I have wonderful memories of his seriousness and humor, beginning with Hogan and Hartson, where I was, for a time, its sole receptionist, and continuing through his Senate service.
Virginia StateDaily Times

RIP John Warner, a bipartisan Republican

John Warner, a Republican who served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years and died May 26 at 94 in his home state of Virginia, said this about his Democratic colleagues: “We had political disagreements and fought on the Senate floor. But at day’s end we shared a drink, talked as friends, and we found common cause, solving problems and serving the American public.”
MilitaryWashington Times

John W. Warner: Sailor, Marine, father, husband leader and friend

John W. Warner passed away last week and he will be sorely missed by his family, his friends and his nation. His name is certainly not a household name, and most Americans will not be likely to notice that he has left this world since most Americans don’t read The New York Times or The Washington Post or The Washington Times.
U.S. PoliticsWinston-Salem Journal

Byron Williams: Democracy: another lost cause?

“I guess this is just another lost cause, Mr. Paine. All you people don’t know about lost causes. Mr. Paine does. He said once they were the only causes worth fighting for. And he fought for them once, for the only reason any man ever fights for them; because of just one plain simple rule: ‘Love thy neighbor.’...” — Jefferson Smith, “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Message to Trump: This is why you lost the election

There is a compelling scene in the 2014 blockbuster movie “Guardians of the Galaxy” in which the Peter Quill character, played by Chris Pratt, is threatened by the Yondu character, played by Michael Rooker. Yondu looks menacingly into Quill’s eyes and declares, “When I picked you up as a kid, these boys wanted to eat you. ... I saved your life.” Quill screams back in his defense, “Oh, will you shut up about that? ... Normal people don’t even think about eating someone else, much less that person having to be grateful for it.”
Societythecharlottegazette.com

OPINION — The founding fathers were far from perfect

While perfect is what we should all work toward in everything we do, seldom do we reach that goal every time. There has been only one that has reached that goal and that was 2,000 years ago. Generally, when someone is a superstar in their pursuits, people tend to ignore...
PoliticsThe Daily Sentinel

History of Flag Day

Deeply embedded in our American mythos is the story of the seamstress Betsy Ross being commissioned by General George Washington to create a flag for the newly formed United States. According to the Library of Congress, Ross sewed American flags in the Ross family’s Philadelphia upholstery shop and probably met...
U.S. Politicsmountvernon.org

George Washington Quote Rocks Glass

In 1797, George Washington established one of the largest whiskey distilleries in America. The stone still house included a distilling room outfitted with five copper pot stills, a storage cellar for whiskey, and an office. In 1799, the year of George Washington’s death, the distillery produced more than 10,500 gallons of rye whiskey and brandy. The original distillery burned in 1814 but was reconstructed based on archaeological finds and extensive study of Washington’s records.
Militarypsychologytoday.com

Conscientious Objectors: Different WWII Heroes

During World War II, thousands of conscientious objectors volunteered to work in mental hospitals, which were quickly losing staff. These individuals were appalled at the poor conditions and abusive treatment suffered by many patients. They founded the National Mental Health Foundation and worked to spread awareness about the plight of...
U.S. PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

BILL LEWIS: 'Role' with the punches?

If she didn’t already know, Vice President Kamala Harris is probably finding out this week what kind of dubious job it is to be Number Two. You have to believe most, if not all, of the previous 48 people to hold that office, didn’t find a lot of good things to say about it. Even the framers of the U.S. Constitution didn’t think much of it, only giving the VP a single official duty. As it says in Article 1, Section 3, “The Vice President of the United States shall be President of the Senate, but shall have no vote, unless they be equally divided.”
PoliticsSun Chronicle

Honoring Old Glory

On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution stating that “the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white,” and that “the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”. Prior to that, American soldiers fought under a...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

The tragedy of Richard Nixon

The Watergate scandal, the bungled break-in of the 1972 Democratic campaign headquarters and cover-up that led to Richard Nixon’s abrupt resignation from the presidency in 1974, has generated at least 100 books to date. Everyone directly and even peripherally involved — the burglars, the handlers, the lawyers (some since disbarred), the reporters, the pundits, the politicians, the investigators, the historians, the administration officials high and low, the federal judge, “Hanging” John Sirica, who wrangled guilty pleas and evidence from the terrified perpetrators, even Nixon himself — has contributed at least one biography or autobiography or news analysis or big-picture chin-puller to a literary mountain so high that only a lifetime Watergate junkie could hope to ascend to the top.
POTUSWashington Post

Chris Matthews’ new book catalogues his front-row seat to history

If Barack Obama is a writer stuck inside a politician, Chris Matthews may be a politician stuck inside a writer. In his new book, “This Country: My Life in Politics and History,” Matthews offers a thorough firsthand account of the major political events of the past 50 years, interspersed with the events of his own life. As Matthews grows from young Catholic boy in Philadelphia to Peace Corps worker in Swaziland and weaves through staff positions in the Senate, the White House, the House leadership and, finally, makes it big in the media, the world changes around him. He goes from watching the Kennedy/Nixon debates on TV to grilling presidential candidates on MSNBC; from watching the Reagan Revolution as a Carter speechwriter to narrating presidential elections as a cable news host. He visits Berlin after the fall of the Berlin Wall, he was in South Africa during the end of apartheid, and in Rome for Pope John Paul II’s funeral. He is a more pugnacious version of Forrest Gump. The book’s main point is that whenever anything momentous happened since 1970, Chris Matthews witnessed it.