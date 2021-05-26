'NCIS' Season 18 Finale Leaves Gibbs in Peril
Things are looking a little hairy for Leroy Jethro Gibbs after the explosive end of NCIS Season 18. While Gibbs (Mark Harmon) may have finally determined his 91st rule while investigating a serial killer during his suspension from the NCIS, the maiden voyage of his boat, dubbed "Rule 91" in its honor ends with a fiery explosion. There's good news, as Gibbs is seen alive after the explosion and swimming away, but it certainly leaves NCIS fans on the edge of their seat for next season, debuting on CBS in fall 2021.popculture.com