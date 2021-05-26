'NCIS' Season 18 Finale Leaves Gibbs in Peril

Season 19 is going to be premiering on CBS this fall — and yes, that absolutely means we’ll be stuck waiting a while in order to have answers. So what sort of answers should we get almost right away? We know that there are a few things that the writers will take their time on, whether it be casting any new regulars (if they do) or building upon any long-term relationships. For the sake of this piece, what we want to focus on is fairly simple: What sort of stories should be addressed almost right away? We’ve got three items in particular that are going to drive us crazy for however long they end up lingering…