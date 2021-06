For nearly three decades, it almost seemed like a hex had been placed over the Roxbury softball program. Sure, the Gaels have won a few conference titles since 1992, but winning a tournament was nothing short of a tantalizing accomplishment. A decades long string of one-run losses, controversial calls gone against them, buzzsaw ace pitchers, and ill-timed defensive miscues in big games was most recently added to the misery recently, with a walk-off loss in the county championship game with only one out needed to win the title.