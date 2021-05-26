Cancel
NFL

Eagles’ wide receiver Jalen Reagor promises improvement and big things ahead

By Nick Fierro, The Morning Call
 17 days ago

Jalen Reagor’s struggles as an Eagles’ rookie last season were tough enough to endure. But they were compounded by the success of the receiver taken just after him in the 2020 NFL Draft — Justin Jefferson — whose 1,400 receiving yards for the Minnesota Vikings were the most by a rookie in NFL history.

This created an image problem that Reagor may never be able to overcome. Bitter fans took out their frustrations on the first-year player and the team’s decision to select him.

To those who still doubt him, he says: “You’re gonna see a whole lot of improvement” in 2021.

The Eagles drafted a wide receiver, DeVonta Smith, in the first round for the second year in a row because they couldn’t afford to take a chance that Reagor won’t deliver on that promise.

In a Tuesday Zoom press conference, Reagor insisted he was happy, not threatened, that the Eagles drafted Smith.

“I’m looking at him to have success and I’m sure he’s looking at me the same way,” Reagor said. “I’m happy to have him here.”

Together, Reagor believes, they can accomplish great things.

“It was a great thing for this organization to do ... bring another weapon on the field, another weapon in our receiver room,” Reagor said, “and we’re going to complement each other well. “Like he said in his [recent] interview, there’s things that I can do that he isn’t doing and vice versa. To me, it’s going to make our room much better, make our team much better.”

Reagor also was encouraged by the return of wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead, one of the few to survive the purge that always comes with a new coaching regime.

“I was very happy that he is staying on this staff,” Reagor said, “and ... having the coaches that love wide receivers, I mean, that’s kind of like a dream. The energy around the building, the way those guys are from the day they got hired ... they have a lot of communication. So I love it. It has been a great experience.”

Throughout 2020, Reagor proved to have first-round ability, just not the kind of first-round consistency expected from the No. 21 overall pick in the draft.

He was limited to 11 games because of injury and finished with 31 catches for 396 yards.

Reagor also did not show dependable enough hands to be trusted to be their primary punt returner, even though he clearly was the top threat on the team. Of the four punts he did return, one of them was for a 73-yard touchdown.

But new offensive coordinator Shane Steichen looks at Reagor and sees a player who with a little help can help a lot.

“Jalen Reagor is an explosive football player,” Steichen said. “He showed up on film, had some big punt returns and big catches. His explosiveness and his ability to catch and get [yards after the catch], it’s awesome. Super excited to work with him. He’s going to be a good player.”

Reagor has no doubts, either. Despite all that happened in 2020, there is no crisis of confidence with him.

But he knows he has to be better, and on Tuesday he vowed that will happen.

So what is he working on specifically?

“Everything,” he said. “Being a complete wide receiver, mastering the things that take no talent and then fine-tuning the details, doing everything with intent and just knowing that I’m blessed as well. Letting my God-given ability take over.”

Reagor likely will see more action inside in the slot now that Smith is here.

“Honestly, I feel like it’s just going to make the whole team better — not necessarily me being in the slot, but every receiver being interchangeable,” Reagor said. “It makes us dangerous.”

Reagor has worked long and hard to associate the word “dangerous” with his name in a good way.

Now it’s time for him to show it.

Morning Call reporter Nick Fierro can be reached at 610-778-2243 or nfierro@mcall.com .

