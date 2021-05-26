Cancel
Work out while you work with the Cubii Jr. elliptical machine on sale for $200

By John Levite
Android Central
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest Buy has a new set of deals of the day, and the featured deal is the Cubii Jr. elliptical machine. It's on sale for $199.99 today only. While we have seen it go as low as $185 in the past, it has been more than a year since it fell that low. The elliptical is going for $250 in its other color variants, and it's going for $250 at other retailers like Amazon. These deals expire at the end of the day, so you'll want to grab it while you can.

