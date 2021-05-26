Work out while you work with the Cubii Jr. elliptical machine on sale for $200

Icy cold drinks are never more important than during the throes of summer. So make sure you're prepared with plenty of ice and a good cooler. And pack it properly. After all, no matter where you're heading, some of your most precious cargo can be found in the cooler. Do yourself a favor and invest in a quality ice chest and if you've got the time, consider pre-chilling it. Add some ice the day before and keep it in a cool place. That way, on the day you use it, the new ice won't melt as fast, ensuring the cooler and your drinks stay cold for longer. Herewith, some of the best coolers for your needs.