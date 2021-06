Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. CNBC host Jim Cramer was in the news recently after he advised investors to be “patient” with Bitcoin’s price as more bearishness lay ahead for the market leader. A look at the cryptocurrency’s charts suggested that there might be some truth to it, with the king coin indeed threatening to drop to lower levels. However, it could find safe haven between the strong support zone of $30-33K.