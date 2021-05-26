Cane Island announces addition of 152 homesites

SPECTACULAR MISSION HILLS ESTATES HOME W/SWEEPING MOUNTAIN VIEWS! Built 2020 this Lennar Move-In Ready home showcases huge gated courtyard entry w/covered porch, upgraded tile floors, granite countertops, smart home technology, solar panels (leased), soft water system, loft, lots of storage, ceiling fans, blinds, walk-in closets, laundry room w/sink/cabinets/storage pantry & luxurious primary bath. Gourmet kitchen offers island, granite, upgraded tile backsplash, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, large built-in fridge, double oven, nook & walk-in pantry. Home features Lennar's Next-Gen Suite w/living room, kitchenette, bedroom, 3/4 bath, stainless steel appliances, stack washer/dryer, backyard access, separate entrance & outdoor patio. 3 panel sliding glass door leads to impeccable large outdoor entertaining area w/built-in bbq, Santa Maria style bbq, 3 hole putting green, covered patio & pergola. Community offers gated grassy park & picnic area! TOO MUCH TO LIST! A MUST SEE!!