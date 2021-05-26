Cane Island announces addition of 152 homesites

NEW CONSTRUCTION READY FOR MOVE-IN EARLY 2022! The Alden lives large for less. A rear entry garage for convenience, opens into a generous recreation area. On the main level a central kitchen and grand island serve as both a focal centerpiece and entertaining command center. Head up to the bedrooms and find an upstairs laundry and dual bedrooms that provide ample space to spread out and relax. An abundance of Greenspace with smart amenities Basketball Courts, Community Center, Fitness Center, Picnic Area, and a Swimming Pool! This is upscale living that's close to everything you need! Schedule your appointment today. See Sales Consultants for more details and incentive information. *Actual home may differ from images* Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability, and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Delivery dates are approximate and subject to change without notice. Images may be subject to copyright.