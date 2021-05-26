Cancel
Cane Island announces addition of 152 homesites

By Laura Aebi
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Katy master-planned community of Cane Island has opened three new sections of its popular 50-foot homesites. The sections will bring 152 additional three-, four- and five-bedroom family homes from David Weekley Homes and Perry Homes. “The 50-foot homesites are among our top sellers,” says Lawren Eckhardt, Cane Island director...

