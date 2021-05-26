Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

TTPD arrests two Buffalo men for motel robberies

By Bee Group Newspapers
kentonbee.com
 17 days ago

Two Buffalo residents are facing first degree robbery charges in connection with a Town of Tonawanda Police Department investigation of armed robberies of two motels, both of which involved a male displaying a handgun. According to Police Capt. Joe Milosich, the first robbery occurred at about 5:20 a.m. on May 19 at a motel on Grand Island Boulevard. The second […]

www.kentonbee.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tonawanda, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Tonawanda, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motels#Armed Robberies#Robbery Charges#Armed Police#Armed Men#Ttpd#Arrests#Grand Island Boulevard#Joe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Tonawanda, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Traffic stop leads to arrest of driver with 29 active license suspensions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A routine traffic stop led to the discovery and arrest of a City of Tonawanda man with over two dozen active suspensions on his license. The Erie County Sheriff's office said Anthony Cicatello, 41, was also found to have two outstanding warrants from the Town of West Seneca; one for felony assault and the other for misdemeanor criminal possession of stolen property.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Niagara Gazette

Suspect caught on camera breaking into Falls coffee shop

Falls police are investigating a break-in at a coffee shop in the downtown block of Buffalo Avenue early Saturday morning. Police responded to the business about 2:10 a.m. for a burglary alarm. After confirming no one was in the building, officers checked surveillance footage which showed a white man wearing a blue jacket that was inside out, dark pants and grey Puma sneakers approach the front door, look through the window and walk away. About a minute later he returns and “rips the door open,” bypassing the lock. The man is seen in footage going through a back office and searching drawer at the front counter before leaving without taking anything.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Three wounded in shooting on Walden near Bailey in Buffalo

Three people were struck by gunfire just before 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Walden Avenue, between May Street and Bailey Avenue, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported. According to the report, detectives said all three were being treated in Erie County Medical Center for injuries that...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police: Man stabbed to death on Ashley Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning following an altercation on the 200 block of Ashley Street, south of Broadway. Buffalo Police say the call was received at 9:45 a.m., and Ferry-Fillmore officers soon arrived at the scene. The man was taken by Erie County Medical Center, where he was later declared dead.
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...
Batavia, NYBuffalo News

Motorcyclist hurt in Thruway collision near Batavia

One person was injured in a car-motorcycle collision on the westbound Thruway on Sunday afternoon that significantly blocked traffic near Batavia. State Police said one motorcyclist in a group of three collided with a car also headed westbound, near Milepost 388. The motorcyclist sustained leg injuries, troopers said, and was transported via Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. No identification or condition report was available.
Buffalo, NYchautauquatoday.com

Buffalo Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Counts in 2017 Armed Robbery of Evans Credit Union

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Friday to federal charges for his role in armed robberies at three credit unions in Erie County, including one in the Town of Evans. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo says 33-year-old Adrian Applewhite entered his plea on three counts of aggravated bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. One of the armed robberies occurred in October 2017 at the Lakeshore Federal Credit Union on Erie Road in the Town of Evans, where Applewhite planned the robbery and provided instructions and a firearm to Khalil Holland to assist the robbery. Holland entered the credit union wearing a mask and brandishing a semi-automatic pistol while Applewhite waited in a car nearby. Holland approached the teller and demanded money, but the alarm was activated, and he left without taking any money. Holland was arrested shortly thereafter and subsequently convicted by the Erie County District Attorney's Office, while Applewhite also fled the scene but was not apprehended. Prosecutors say Applewhite was also the getaway driver in armed robberies of credit unions in Lackawanna and Clarence that occurred in July and November 2019, respectively. Sentencing for Applewhite is scheduled for a later date.
Niagara Falls, NYPosted by
Niagara Gazette

Falls man, woman faces charges after second police pursuit this year

A Falls man and woman involved in a pair of recent high-profile police incidents were arrested Friday after leading police on a chase through several municipalities. Friday’s incident began when Niagara County Sheriff’s Deputy K. Kennedy attempted a traffic stop on Walmore Road in the Town of Wheatfield. The vehicle, driven by Michael Quarcini Jr., 47, of Niagara Falls, refused to stop and drove north toward Lewiston.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Buffalo man pleads guilty in case of bank robbery in Evans

A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to three counts of aggravated bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. On Oct. 26, 2017, Adrian D. Applewhite, 33, and two others took part in the robbery...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Two ousted by fire on Sycamore Street

Two people are being assisted by the Red Cross after a fire Friday evening on Sycamore Street. Buffalo fire officials said the fire started on the second floor of the occupied residential structure. One person was transported to Erie County Medical Center for what appeared to be injuries that were...
Tonawanda, NYBuffalo News

Driver strikes two pedestrians on Sheridan Drive

A 21-year-old man and a juvenile were taken to a hospital Thursday night after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda police said. The incident occurred about 6:13 p.m. on Sheridan at Parkhurst Boulevard, police said in a news release. The 21-year-old, identified as...
Boston, NYwnynewsnow.com

Search For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Underway In Western New York

BOSTON – Police across the region are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Friday between 8 and 10 p.m. in the area of Boston Valley Elementary School in Erie County. The teen, police say, likely rode her blue mountain bike to an unknown location. The...
Getzville, NYBuffalo News

Getzville garage fire spreads to home, causes $350,000 damage

A garage fire that spread to an attached home Sunday morning in Getzville caused an estimated $350,000 in damage, Amherst Fire Control reported. Four volunteer fire departments joined the Getzville Fire Company in quelling the blaze at 229 Robin Hill Road, north of West Klein Road, which was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m.
Sodus, NY13 WHAM

Police: One dead after vehicles collide in Sodus

(WHAM) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a collision between two vehicles in Sodus, according to New York State Police. State Police said they were called to Sodus Center Road east of Robinson Road just before 2 p.m. Troopers said a commercial vehicle heading east collided in the...
Erie County, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Erie County to hold 3 more 'Shot and a Chaser' COVID vaccine clinics in May

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Need a beer to go with your first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine? There will be three locations offering just that soon. All three clinics are open to anyone 18 years old or older. At the "Shot and a Chaser" vaccine clinics, anyone 21 years old or older who receives their first dose of the vaccine will get a free beer, while those who are under the legal drinking age will receive a non-alcoholic beverage.
Springville, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Erie County Sheriff's Office holding free car seat safety check in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding a free car seat safety check this weekend for any parents or guardians who need a little assistance. The free event is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Springville Fire Company located 405 West Main Street in Springville. Due to social distancing and additional safety measures, the Erie County Sheriff's Office says there will be a limited number of seats checked.