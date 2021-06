Late last year, the New York Times christened the United Kingdom “plague island.” In recent months, that epithet has lost some of its edge. The country’s COVID-19 vaccination program has been hugely effective. Just over 30 million Brits—more than a third of the country’s population—have been fully dosed against the virus; death and hospitalization rates have plummeted. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promises spring and summer will be “seasons of hope,” with social distancing rules relaxed and economic restrictions lifted. But despite the striking turnaround after a slow vaccine rollout, investigative reporters Jonathan Calvert and George Arbuthnott argue in a devastating, blow-by-blow account titled Failures of State: The Inside Story of Britain’s Battle With Coronavirus that policies implemented throughout the pandemic failed to prevent Britain’s grim absolute mortality figures (the highest in Europe in absolute numbers) and the severity of its recession (the deepest among all G-7 nations).