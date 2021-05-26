Meridian Senior Picnic

Hairspray is a family-friendly musical that is piled high with laughter, romance, and deliriously tuneful songs. It has won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Tracy Turnblad, a lovable plus-size teen from Baltimore in 1962, has only one wish: to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." Tracy is transformed from a social outcast to an overnight sensation when her dream comes true. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the heart of heartthrob Link Larkin, and integrate a television network... all while keeping her 'do intact!