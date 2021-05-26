Cancel
Meridian, MS

Meridian Senior Picnic

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeridian High School seniors feasted at a picnic put on in their honor by the Methodist Women of First United Methodist Church in Meridian. The Senior Picnic has been a tradition for decades. Ashley Barner | Meridian Tribune.

Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

The Threefoot Festival was a success!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was high turnout at this past weekend’s Threefoot Festival. “We cannot say enough about the organizers, all the artists, everybody involved to make this happen,” said Laura Carmichael, the community development director for the City of Meridian. “It was a team effort.”. Around 6,000 to...
Meridian, MSMeridian Star

Meridian High to host graduation May 27

Meridian High School plans to host its graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 27 at Ray Stadium. Prohibited items: The following items are not allowed: flowers, balloons, bags (including camera bags), purses and noise makers. Parking: Drivers will be directed to the appropriate parking areas by the Meridian...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

10th annual missing person event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local mother held a missing person event at Highland Park in honor of her son Julius TaDarius Jones who has been missing for 10 years. The event had many festivities such as a bounce house, live entertainment, and guest speakers to help push their message “love someone who doesn’t look like you”.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Final day of Threefoot Festival

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Threefoot Festival in Downtown Meridian is a taste of normalcy for many after the event was canceled last year due to COVID. Betty Lou Jones, President of the Meridian Council for Arts says the goal was to make the event bigger and better. “We have...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

5th annual Lupus Awareness Walk held in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local organization held their 5th Lupus Awareness Walk at Northeast Softball Field for Lupus Awareness Month. Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes the body’s immune system to attack its tissues and organs. Nearly 200 people participated in this event by lacing up their shoes...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

LCSD first graduation ceremony set for Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The graduates of 2021 are eager to have an in-person ceremony to celebrate commencement after spending the school year in virtual learning. One school district is making that possible for their students this year. The Lauderdale County School District’s first graduation ceremony for this year will...
Mississippi Statetravelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Meridian, Mississippi

For the road tripper, Meridian is like the Statue of Liberty, lifting up her torch beside the golden door. You’ll want to walk through that easy-to-find golden door. Do you hear the music beckoning you from behind the door?. The city’s founders thought that the word meridian meant junction. Interstates...
What’s up Scooba: Local events calendar

1. Thacker Mountain Radio Hour LIVE! at Threefoot Festival - Reserved Seats; 2. CIS Meridian: Free Women's Cardiac Wellness Screenings (May 27); 3. NuNu's Slip & Slide Mudbash featuring Big Yayo; 4. FUNSAR w/ SARTECH II Evaluation; 5. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!;
Events on the Butler calendar

1. Purpose In Your Pain Conference and Worship Experience 2021; 2. A White Man Walks Into A Barbershop World Premiere Event; 3. Cub & Webelos Scout Resident Camp 2021; 4. Seasons Of Still Women's Conference; 5. Exterior Response to Active Shooter Events (ERASE);
Events on the Paulding calendar

1. AVAIL HOLLYWOOD LIVE IN CONCERT (LAUREL, MS) LT ELLIS CENTER; 2. Exterior Response to Active Shooter Events (ERASE); 3. A White Man Walks Into A Barbershop World Premiere Event; 4. Ingalls Shipbuilding Drive-In Hiring Event (Meridian); 5. VANILLA SKYS...The WHITE Party;
Live events on the horizon in Butler

1. Active Shooter - Level 1 (7/12-13/21) Meridian; 2. Who Moved My Statistic?; 3. EXHIBITION - Celebrate America's Industrial Revolution: WORK; 4. NuNu's Slip & Slide Mudbash featuring Big Yayo; 5. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!;
NEIGHBORS: 'Hairspray - The Broadway Musical' at MCC

Hairspray is a family-friendly musical that is piled high with laughter, romance, and deliriously tuneful songs. It has won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Tracy Turnblad, a lovable plus-size teen from Baltimore in 1962, has only one wish: to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." Tracy is transformed from a social outcast to an overnight sensation when her dream comes true. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the heart of heartthrob Link Larkin, and integrate a television network... all while keeping her 'do intact!