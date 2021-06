The Marshfield Board of Education met on Monday, May 24, approving a new salary schedule and bond documents. For the salary schedule, each hourly employee of the district will receive a .30 cent addition to their base pay. Certified employees are getting a $500 addition to the base as well as moving up a step on the pay schedule. In addition to this, it was decided that any school district employee who had frozen years would have them granted back. A frozen year refers to a time period where teachers were unable to receive a raise or move up on the pay scale.