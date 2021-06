SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Morning showers and clouds gave way to mainly sunny skies with temps in the mid-upper 70s. Much cooler compared to last Saturday were we had a record high of 94! Expect mainly sunny skies to start Sunday with some afternoon clouds which could spark a spot shower during the afternoon and evening hours although most should stay dry with a high around 80. A decent pool/beach/boat day.