THC Therapeutics Exploring Entry Into Silver Market as an Online Precious Metals Dealer

Together with rising demand from reopening industries, the growing demand from investors seeking to hedge their portfolios against inflation risk is driving up prices for precious metals such as palladium, platinum and gold. Consequently, lesser-known precious metal ETFs Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares (PPLT), Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares (PALL), and Sprott Junior Gold Miners (SGDJ) are expected to deliver significant returns in the coming months. Interested in this? Then read on.Rising inflation is spurring strong demand for precious metals as investors rush to hedge at least a portion of their portfolios against a potential stock market correction. Furthermore, rising industrial and manufacturing activities amid the fast-paced macroeconomic recovery has been generating additional demand for precious metals. This trend is likely to continue because the Fed has said it expects inflation rates to rise further.