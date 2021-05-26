THC Therapeutics Exploring Entry Into Silver Market as an Online Precious Metals Dealer

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleTHCT Investigating Unique Strategy in Precious Metals Industry With a Special Interest in Silver Assets. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT), a forward-thinking, publicly-traded technology company, whose mission statement is, 'Better Health through the Science of Nature,' is pleased to announce today that the company is exploring entering the precious metals industry as an online, physical precious metals dealer* to engage in retail and B2B sales of silver bullion.

