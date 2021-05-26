Cancel
Kenmore, NY

Kenmore Mercy upgrading TVs to HD with $125,000 from Russell Salvatore

By Bee Group Newspapers
kentonbee.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal restaurateur and philanthropist Russell Salvatore has donated $125,000 to the Kenmore Mercy Foundation, which will be used to purchase 226 new TVs and upgrade television service throughout Kenmore Mercy Hospital. The donation will allow Kenmore Mercy to replace 28-inch analog televisions throughout the hospital with state-of-the-art 43- inch high-definition televisions, thereby improving the viewing experience for patients. The new […]

Kenmore, NY
#Art#Charity#Kenmore Mercy Hospital#Tvs#Television Service
