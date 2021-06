Clifton ISD put on a service awards and retirement ceremony for its staff members at the Performing Arts Center Monday. The awards ceremony was not held last year because of COVID-19, but retirees and service awards from the 2019-2020 school year were recognized during this year’s ceremony. 2019-2020 retirees were Rita Huie with four years, Dicque New with 23 years, Debbie Norris with 15 years…