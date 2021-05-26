Spark Power Provides Update on Strategic Review Process

Outside Date definition in Restructuring Support Agreement Amended. iAnthus Announces Postponement of Annual General Meeting. NEW YORK and TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States provides an update on its recapitalization transaction (the "Recapitalization Transaction"). As previously disclosed, securityholder approval and Court approval were two of the primary conditions for closing the Recapitalization Transaction, both of which conditions have been satisfied. The closing of the Recapitalization Transaction remains subject to certain closing conditions as set forth in the Restructuring Support Agreement dated July 10, 2020 (the "RSA").