BIG Festival 2021 is Officially a Wrap with More Than 40 Million Views Across Digital Storefronts

The Games Presented at the Festival Garnered Enormous Impact Along with More than 5,000 Business Meetings. SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Brazil's Independent Games (BIG) Festival, the largest independent games festival in Latin America, has once again come and gone, and this year's event saw record numbers across the board. Between the more than 545 companies from 64 countries present at the event and panels from some of the industry's biggest names, BIG Festival was a smashing success for everyone involved, especially the hundreds of indie developers looking to make some business connections. An incredible 40 million estimated users accessed the games of BIG Festival across the Microsoft Store, Google Play, and App Store. This astounding number provides even more evidence of the accelerated growth being seen in the Brazilian gaming industry - the 13th largest video game market globally and second in Latin America.