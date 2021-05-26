Pershing Resources Engages of UHY LLP to Conduct Audit of 2020-2019 Financial Statements

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. ("Viva" or the "Company") (TSXV:VAU) announces that it is amending certain non-financial terms of its brokered private placement disclosed in the Company's May 7 2021 press release pursuant to which it is offering up to 19,047,619 units of the Company ("Units") at $0.21 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each exercisable for one common share (a "Warrant Share"). Research Capital Corporation (the "Agent") is the sole agent and sole bookrunner, and has been granted the option to increase the size of the Offering by up to 15%.