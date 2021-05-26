DAR provides scholarships to Clifton grads

The Monett Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution awarded certificates and scholarship checks to local high school award winners on Saturday, April 13. The Alexander McNair chapter contacted seven area high schools to nominate one outstanding young senior who exhibits the qualities of good citizenship in their home, school, and communities. Four area schools selected students who demonstrate dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. Three of the students also competed in the DAR state-wide essay competition, writing about our American heritage and our responsibility for preserving it, focusing on “How do the combined actions of so many good citizens keep our nation moving forward?” Award winners include: Aubrie Graham, Exeter High School; Laney Moore (right), Southwest High School; Audrey Lowe, Purdy High School; and Dakota Birchfield, Wheaton High School. Moore and family attended the ceremony and were presented with a certificate, pin and scholarship check by regent Maella Blalock (left). Members were amazed at Laney’s poise and confidence, confiding that the essay judges had given her essay the highest marks possible. Laney will be attending University in Arkansas and studying agriculture. Contributed photo.