Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

DAR provides scholarships to Clifton grads

bosquecountytoday.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring their May 16 Chapter meeting, Bosque River Valley Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, hosted the recipients of their 2021-chapter scholarships. The 2021 scholarship recipients were Ellison Li and Katelyn Hunt, both graduates of Clifton High School. The meeting opened with a brief overview by Kathy Harr regarding Wreaths Across America, which this year will…

www.bosquecountytoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dar#Scholarships#Grads#Wreaths Across America#Charity#National Awards#River Valley#American Society#Dar#Clifton High School#Graduates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
AdvocacyRepublic

Two North grads receive National Merit scholarships

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners Tuesday. The 3,100 Merit Scholars were among the finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential...
Lima, OHLima News

Lima Memorial scholarships fund medical studies for three grads

LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System has awarded scholarships to three local graduates who intend to pursue medical careers after high school. Allie Honigford and Ryan Utendorf each received $1,500 through the Lima Memorial Auxiliary Scholarship, while Kylie Shafer was awarded a $2,000 scholarship for her volunteer work at the hospital.
Safford, AZgilavalleycentral.net

DAR Scholarship for EAC Dual-Enrolled Students

The Gila Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is offering three scholarships (one $500 and two $250) to students of any grade level attending Mt. Graham, Safford or Thatcher High School and taking EAC dual enrollment, general education classes. This also applies to homeschooled students at the high school level. The money from the scholarship can be used to offset expenses for books and tuition.
Santa Cruz County, AZNogales International

Stradling Foundation awards $50K in scholarships to local grads

The Anne Stradling Equine Foundation has awarded five scholarships worth a total of $50,000 to graduating high school seniors from Santa Cruz County. “These students epitomize the qualities of high academic scholarship, a deep commitment to community volunteerism, a strong background in agricultural activities and a dedication to their school’s organizations that our scholarships were designed to promote,” said Beth Sullivan, the foundation’s president.
CharitiesNews On 6

Local Nonprofit Providing College Scholarships To Single Parents

Local nonprofit, the single parent scholarship program is making college dreams become a reality. According to The Institute for Women’s Policy Research report there are 22,000 single Oklahoma mothers are enrolled in college. Only 8% percent of those are expected graduate. That’s why in 2016 Ellen Ingram started the single...
Lunenburg County, VAKenbridge Victoria Dispatch

DAR holds patriotic program

The local William Taylor Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution enjoyed a program focused on patriotism during its May meeting. The program was a selection of patriotic music by soloist Liz Yon Hamlett, who studied music at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Hamlett, who is Lunenburg County’s commissioner of the revenue, is known among her colleagues in the statewide organization of commissioners as the “singing commissioner” because she is often called upon to perform at the association’s events. She has even sung in the presence of the governor of Virginia.
Lewisburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

DAR presents awards

LEWISBURG — The Shikelimo Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently awarded Barbara Franck and Doug Walter the Community Service Award for their tireless efforts in serving our community. Franck gives extensively of her time to the West End Fair coordination and 4-H activities. Walter is instrumental in maintaining the...
Moulton Advertiser

Hatton grad awarded Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation Scholarship

LeAnne Pace was awarded the Tagged for Greatness Scholarship at the Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation Scholarship Banquet held Friday, June 4, in Wetumpka. LeAnne is the daughter of Wayne and Tabitha Pace of Mount Hope. Pace, a graduate of Hatton High School, plans to attend the Auburn University to major in...
Monett, MOMonett Times

Monett Chapter of DAR awards certificates, scholarship

The Monett Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution awarded certificates and scholarship checks to local high school award winners on Saturday, April 13. The Alexander McNair chapter contacted seven area high schools to nominate one outstanding young senior who exhibits the qualities of good citizenship in their home, school, and communities. Four area schools selected students who demonstrate dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. Three of the students also competed in the DAR state-wide essay competition, writing about our American heritage and our responsibility for preserving it, focusing on “How do the combined actions of so many good citizens keep our nation moving forward?” Award winners include: Aubrie Graham, Exeter High School; Laney Moore (right), Southwest High School; Audrey Lowe, Purdy High School; and Dakota Birchfield, Wheaton High School. Moore and family attended the ceremony and were presented with a certificate, pin and scholarship check by regent Maella Blalock (left). Members were amazed at Laney’s poise and confidence, confiding that the essay judges had given her essay the highest marks possible. Laney will be attending University in Arkansas and studying agriculture. Contributed photo.
Weatherford, TXWeatherford Democrat

DAR hosts Good Citizen Awards & Scholarship reception

The Weatherford Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution hosted their annual event last month at NorthSide Baptist Church in Weatherford. The DAR Good Citizen Award recognizes a graduating senior from each of the seven high schools in Parker County for their outstanding character, leadership, service and patriotism demonstrated in their homes, schools and communities. Each student was selected by their high school to receive this honor.
Milwaukie, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie Rotary presents $5K scholarship to recent grad

Jenna Stein plans to attend University of Colorado-Boulder to study engineeringRotary Club of Milwaukie Foundation members presented this year's $5,000 Howard Anderson/Tim DeShields Scholarship to Milwaukie High School's Jenna Stein. While earning her diploma from MHS, Stein has excelled academically (National Honor Society, Math Club), in extracurricular activities (varsity soccer/tennis, student government, wind ensemble) and through a variety of community service pursuits (Habitat For Humanity, Relay For Life, NW Outdoor School counselor, City of Milwaukie Youth Advisory Council, Lions Club volunteer). "Jenna has somehow also found time to work part-time to help save and pay for her college expenses" said Milwaukie Rotary Foundation Treasurer Joel Bergman. Stein plans on attending the University of Colorado-Boulder to study engineering. "I want to combine infrastructure and sustainable design so that humans and nature can coexist peacefully," she said. Stein was one of seven candidates who applied for this year's scholarship. If you would like to find out more about the Rotary Club of Milwaukie and its scholarship, visit milwaukierotary.org. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Mankato, MNthelandonline.com

Mankato West grad earns scholarship from diabetes nonprofit

NORTH MANKATO — Sitting in the doctor’s office at age 9, Noah Gersich vividly remembers what was on his mind. “My story is one of irony,” he said. “All I was thinking about was needles.”. He came to the doctor after his third grade teacher recognized possible warning signs of...
EducationNewsbug.info

Frontier grads receive Matthew Ostheimer Memorial scholarships

CHAMLERS — Two Frontier Jr./Sr. High School graduates from the Class of 2021 have been awarded this year’s annual Matthew Ostheimer Memorial Scholarship. The scholarships, each worth $1,000, went to graduates Cierra Harner and Nolan Mears. The scholarship is presented in memory of Ostheimer, whose life was cut short at...
Bowling Green, OHbgindependentmedia.org

BG League of Women Voters awards scholarships to BGHS grads

Bowling Green High School graduating seniors Elise Boyle and Elijah Poetzinger have been named recipients of the 2021 League of Women Voters of Bowling Green $1,000 scholarships for postsecondary education. The League looks for students who are interested in one or more of the issues in which the League is...
Charities3 News Now

Harvard-bound grad turns down $40K scholarship, asks it be given to community college student

Most high school grads would gladly take $40,000 in scholarships to help pay for expenses in college. But Verda Tetteh isn't most high school graduates. Verda, a recent graduate of Fitchburg High School in Boston, already knew she was headed to Harvard on a full scholarship. But during her graduation ceremony, she found out that she had been given the school's award for general excellence.
Lakewood, COarvadapress.com

Lakewood grad awarded scholarship for mental health awareness

Avery Wilson isn’t trying to change the world — just a really painful part of it. Wilson, a 2021 Lakewood High School graduate, has been working for the past three years to end the stigma around mental illness and reduce teen suicide. Now, that hard work is being recognized in...