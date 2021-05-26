AMARC: Surging Global Copper Demand Through 2030 to Benefit Canadian Explorers and Producers

WINNIPEG – The following is a glance at the news moving markets in Canada and globally. – Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC) reported today that the annual pace of housing starts, including apartments, condominiums and multiple-unit housing projects, rose 3.2 per cent in May compared to April. The annual pace of urban starts was up 1.8 per cent in May and the rate of multiple-unit starts climbed 10.9 per cent. Meanwhile, the annual rate of single-detached urban starts fell by 18 per cent. Some economists are warning of a “housing market bubble” in Canada similar to the one in the United States which preceded the Great Recession of 2008.