From a Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office release:. On June 8, 2021, an inmate at the Humboldt County Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19. Pursuant to COVID protocols, the asymptomatic inmate had two cellmates while completing an initial quarantine period after being booked into the facility. One cellmate was released prior to contact with the general population and track/trace efforts are underway. The other cellmate has subsequently tested negative for COVID-19. As a precaution, an impacted housing unit on which the COVID-positive inmate was housed is undergoing the prescribed quarantine period while the COVID-positive inmate is housed in negative air-flow medical unit for the duration of his personal quarantine.