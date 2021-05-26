Cancel
Anderson, SC

CHS Fishing Team qualifies two for national tourney

bosquecountytoday.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clifton High School Fishing Team is proud to announce that Peyten and Westen Urbanovsky have qualified to fish in the Student Angler Federation High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship to be held June 30th - July 3rd in Anderson, South Carolina on Lake Hartwell. This is a tremendous honor and the culmination of hours of hard work and dedication. Peyten and Westen are both…

www.bosquecountytoday.com
