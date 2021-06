Years ago, I was in training in Georgia and was given leave to go home to California for the Christmas Holidays. I left Columbus, Georgia with a group of fellow trainees bound for Mobile, Alabama on the first leg of the trip. We had a few hours layover in Mobile so I went sightseeing around Mobile. I got caught up in my sightseeing and missed my connection to New Orleans. I soon found out that the ticket agent in Columbus had charged me full fare to Gilroy, California, but had pocketed the money for the Mobile to New Orleans Leg of the trip. I had spent most of my money on the trip home; I had a little money left for food, but not enough to replace the missing ticket. I was stranded in Mobile, Alabama at Christmas time with only a few dollars in my pocket. My duffle bag, containing all of my meager possessions, was headed to California. I had not felt as helpless and powerless since the seventh grade.