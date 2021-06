Graduation will be held on the football field at Colton High School at 5 p.m. June 19. Colton High School has announced its graduation date and time. In an email, CHS Principal Grant Hayball wrote, "Graduation is at 5 p.m. at the football field on June 19. Seating will be in the stadium (and) people need to do their best to social distance; however, masks are not required. Anyone can come to support graduates (tickets not required) and the graduation ceremony will be live-streamed via the following website: nfhsnetwork.com/schools/colton-high-school-colton-or.