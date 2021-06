Logan Babb Anderson of Cranfills Gap and a recent graduate of Clifton High School, was named to the Navarro College Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. The dean’s list recognizes and honors students who earn at least a 3.5 GPA while enrolled in at least 15 hours of college-level courses. Logan is the son of Virginia and Gary Anderson and is in the John Deer program at Navarro College. He…