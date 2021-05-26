The City of Victoria no longer under Stage One drought conditions
VICTORIA, Texas – After recent rainfall, the Guadalupe River’s water supply has swelled, leaving the City of Victoria no longer under Stage One of its drought contingency. In April, the City of Victoria asked residents to conserve water voluntarily due to the Guadalupe River falling below its normal level. Fortunately, rainfall upstream has caused the river to rise above its normal level for seven days in a row. As defined by the City code, this means Victoria is no longer under Stage One drought conditions.www.crossroadstoday.com