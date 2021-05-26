Cancel
Victoria, TX

The City of Victoria no longer under Stage One drought conditions

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas – After recent rainfall, the Guadalupe River’s water supply has swelled, leaving the City of Victoria no longer under Stage One of its drought contingency. In April, the City of Victoria asked residents to conserve water voluntarily due to the Guadalupe River falling below its normal level. Fortunately, rainfall upstream has caused the river to rise above its normal level for seven days in a row. As defined by the City code, this means Victoria is no longer under Stage One drought conditions.

