On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control released updated guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The new guidance says that people who are fully vaccinated can go back to activities they did before the pandemic started. Anyone who is fully vaccinated can now participate in indoor and outdoor activities of any size without wearing a mask or keeping six feet apart. Fully vaccinated people also no longer need to get tested if they have been exposed unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter.