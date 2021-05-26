iOS App Clips: How Toast (and tacos) made me love Apple's lightweight app code
At Apple's 2020 World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC), the company introduced App Clips, a new way of distributing and launching applications in iOS. Instead of downloading large pieces of code from the App Store, an App Clip is a lightweight version of an app codebase that is intended to perform a particular function from your app, which can be "invoked" by a near field data computing (NFC) data exchange, an iMessage transaction, integrated into a web page, within business details in Apple Maps, or even scanning a QR code.www.zdnet.com