iOS App Clips: How Toast (and tacos) made me love Apple's lightweight app code

The reason Apple catapulted to being the best way to find lost items when its AirTag was released was because of the hundreds of millions of iPhones out in the world. When an AirTag is lost and an iPhone passes by, it gets a signal update for more accurate location information. Tile's Tag and Samsung's SmartTag do the same, but each of their networks of users is much smaller and get updated with much less frequency. While AirTag works well, it can be a pain to attach to the item you want to track. In that case, there are other products that can tie into the same network advantage and use the same Find My app that Apple uses.