So I come at this from a couple of different perspectives. First, I love pizza. Who doesn’t, right? Well, if you don’t, I don’t think we can be friends. Second, between my junior and senior years in high school, I spent a summer playing basketball for a United States team in Italy. I traveled the entire country, from north to south (even into Sicily), and then back again. And if you think we love pizza, it’s a staple of life over there. The Italian people take great pride in their pizza and how it is made, which is why this is a stunning development to me.