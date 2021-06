Delivery Driver Wanted for Fraud after reported Mail Thefts. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Port St. Lucie Police Detectives have obtained warrants for Wilner Joseph. On October 20, 2020 a resident reported that a homeowner’s insurance payment check was placed in the mail and it had fraudulently been deposited. The check was for $2804.00. He learned of this after his homeowner’s insurance sent him a letter that his policy was in jeopardy of being canceled. A subpoena showed the victim’s check was deposited into a Wells Fargo Account through an ATM in Fort Pierce on October 20, 2020. The account was linked to Wilner Joseph.