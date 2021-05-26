Plan sponsors might benefit from SECURE Act provisions -- if they knew about them

If you are like most Americans, you have been paying into Social Security your entire working life. It’s typically done through payroll or self-employment taxes. It’s possible that you (and your employer) have contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars over the decades. Now, as retirement creeps closer, you might be wondering how much of those contributions you can collect. It’s a natural question, one that many soon-to-be-retired folks ask themselves. This article will tell you everything you need to know about calculating social security payments, along with the factors that impact that calculation. As you’ll come to understand, you have a few choices to make.