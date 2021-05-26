Plan sponsors might benefit from SECURE Act provisions -- if they knew about them
Only half of all plan sponsors are familiar with the provisions of the SECURE Act of 2019, according to the TIAA Retirement Insights survey for May. “It’s understandable that amid more than a year of economic uncertainty, plan sponsors would shift their focus toward meeting the immediate, day-to-day financial needs of their employees over longer-term savings goals,” said Doug Chittenden, head of client relationships at TIAA.www.benefitspro.com