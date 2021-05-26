We Asked 13 Brewers: What’s Your Go-To Wine?

Whether you're a wine drinker or not, chances are you've heard of the varietal known as Chardonnay, made from what is considered to be the most famous white grape in the world, according to wine critic and writer Jancis Robinson. Not only is Chardonnay popular among both casual and professional wine drinkers, it also spans across the globe, grown in the majority of wine regions internationally. While the grape has been used for some over-the-top wine trends (oaky buttery Chardonnay among them), it's also responsible for creating some of the world's finest wines, for example champagne.