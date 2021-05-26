Cancel
Agriculture

A Little Soggy Lately

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt shouldn’t be a great surprise that wet weather slowed planting last week. The weekly U-S-D-A crop report says there were only two-point-four days suitable for fieldwork during the week. Just three percent of the corn was planted last week and it is now 97 percent complete. That is two weeks ahead of the five-year average. Three-quarters of the corn has now emerged. The report shows 89 percent of the soybean crop has been planted — an increase of six percent during the last week. The overall soybean planting is 15 days ahead of average. More than one-half of the soybeans planted have emerged.

