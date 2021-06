IOWA CITY, Iowa – William Tatge has been named an assistant coach with the University of Iowa volleyball program, it was announced Thursday by head coach Vicki Brown. “I feel honored and blessed to have the opportunity to join the Iowa Hawkeye volleyball program,” Tatge said. “I would like to thank Coach Vicki Brown and the administration for this amazing opportunity. I am thrilled to be a part of what Coach Brown and the rest of the staff have been building and I can’t wait to continue the growth this program already has. Iowa volleyball is an exciting place to be and I can’t wait to get into the gym with a great group of talented student-athletes and coaches.”