Tecolotes beat Sultanes de Monterrey, claim first win of year

By Garrett Kroeger
Laredo Morning Times
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time this season, the Tecolotes Dos Laredos have gotten a victory. The two-nation organization was swept by the Toros de Tijuana this past weekend to open its 2021 season. Nothing went right for the Tecolotes in the three-game series as they were outscored a combined 23-7 by the Toros. Yet, on Tuesday in their series opener against the Sultanes de Monterrey on the road, the Tecos found an offensive groove as they won 11-10.

