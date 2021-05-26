Tecolotes beat Sultanes de Monterrey, claim first win of year
For the first time this season, the Tecolotes Dos Laredos have gotten a victory. The two-nation organization was swept by the Toros de Tijuana this past weekend to open its 2021 season. Nothing went right for the Tecolotes in the three-game series as they were outscored a combined 23-7 by the Toros. Yet, on Tuesday in their series opener against the Sultanes de Monterrey on the road, the Tecos found an offensive groove as they won 11-10.www.lmtonline.com