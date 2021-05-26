Cancel
Georgia State

Sandra Thornton named Ms. Southwest Georgia Senior

By Wayne Clark
Valley Times-News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST POINT — The new Ms. Southwest Georgia Senior is a member of the West Point City Council. Sandra Thornton was crowned the new queen Saturday afternoon at the New Horizon Community Theatre. Thornton was also the pageant’s People’s Choice Award winner, won the talent competition with her rousing Tina Turner version of “Proud Mary” and captured everyone’s heart when she talked about surviving a scare with breast cancer and wanting to be a voice for those who felt underserved in the pageant’s interview portion.

www.valleytimes-news.com
#Breast Cancer#Senior Centers#Theatre#People S Choice Award#The Golden Divas#Hawaiian#Proud Mary#Runner Up#Mountain Hill#President#Assisted Living Centers
