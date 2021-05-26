Sandra Thornton named Ms. Southwest Georgia Senior
WEST POINT — The new Ms. Southwest Georgia Senior is a member of the West Point City Council. Sandra Thornton was crowned the new queen Saturday afternoon at the New Horizon Community Theatre. Thornton was also the pageant’s People’s Choice Award winner, won the talent competition with her rousing Tina Turner version of “Proud Mary” and captured everyone’s heart when she talked about surviving a scare with breast cancer and wanting to be a voice for those who felt underserved in the pageant’s interview portion.www.valleytimes-news.com